Al-Ittihad could poach Barcelona transfer target

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad is showing interest in Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, according to Sport.es.

According to the source, the Saudi club has made a financially appealing offer to the player. Gundogan has promised to consider it, although he has already given his agreement to a move to Barcelona. The German's contract with Manchester City expires on June 30, 2023, allowing him to join another club on a free transfer.

In the current season, the 32-year-old Gundogan has played 42 matches across all competitions for Manchester City, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.