RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Alisson Becker will return only after the international break

Alisson Becker will return only after the international break

Liverpool to face next match without their goalkeeper.
Football news Today, 10:54
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Alisson Becker will return only after the international break Getty Images

In the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool lost 0-1 away to Galatasaray, but worse still, Alisson Becker suffered an injury and will miss the upcoming games.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the Brazilian goalkeeper will only be available after the international break. In the next league round, Liverpool face Chelsea, while Brazil are scheduled to play two friendlies — against South Korea on October 10 and Japan on October 14.

Liverpool’s next match will be away to Chelsea on Saturday, November 4, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 CET.

Reminder: During the game against Galatasaray, another Liverpool player picked up an injury — striker Hugo Ekitike was forced off and replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
"The best club in the world!" – Osimhen on Galatasaray after victory over Liverpool Football news Today, 11:08 "The best club in the world!" – Osimhen on Galatasaray after victory over Liverpool
Galatasaray fans Football news Today, 08:59 "I've never experienced such an atmosphere in my life" - Mohamed Salah shares his impressions after the match against Galatasaray
Former Liverpool FC player John Barnes attends the Premier League Asia Trophy Skills Session Football news Today, 06:10 From Liverpool star to debtor. John Barnes declared bankrupt with £1.5 million debt
Liverpool could lose Hugo Ekitike for an extended period Football news Today, 05:09 A night of setbacks! Liverpool could lose Hugo Ekitike for an extended period
BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 17:47 BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea
Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 17:31 Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores