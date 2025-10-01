Alisson Becker will return only after the international break

Liverpool to face next match without their goalkeeper.

In the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool lost 0-1 away to Galatasaray, but worse still, Alisson Becker suffered an injury and will miss the upcoming games.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the Brazilian goalkeeper will only be available after the international break. In the next league round, Liverpool face Chelsea, while Brazil are scheduled to play two friendlies — against South Korea on October 10 and Japan on October 14.

Liverpool’s next match will be away to Chelsea on Saturday, November 4, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 CET.

Reminder: During the game against Galatasaray, another Liverpool player picked up an injury — striker Hugo Ekitike was forced off and replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.