Algeria Fans Stage Pro-Palestine Display

A gesture of solidarity from Algerian supporters.

During Algeria’s home World Cup 2026 qualifier against Uganda, the home fans prepared a powerful display — but not for their own team.

Details: In the second half, a large banner appeared in the stands expressing support for Palestine.

L’Algérie démontre son soutien à la Palestine pendant le match contre l’Ouganda. 🇵🇸👊 pic.twitter.com/64qpGUpWkA — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) October 14, 2025

Algeria have secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, collecting 22 points from nine rounds to finish ahead of their closest rivals.

At reminder, Riyad Mahrez recently admitted that the upcoming World Cup will be his final appearance in the tournament. When asked whether he could feature in another edition beyond 2026, the Algeria captain gave an honest answer.

