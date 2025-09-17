Alexander Robertson Set to Boost Peru’s Midfield in First National Team Call-Up

Peru’s national team is entering a transition phase ahead of the 2030 World Cup qualifiers, and a new name could soon wear the Blanquirroja. Per Cancherazos, Alexander Robertson is expected to receive his first call-up for the November friendlies in Europe.

Peru will face Russia in St. Petersburg on November 12, followed by Chile in Sochi on November 18. Both games are designed to test current squad members and, crucially, introduce new talent into a long-term project.

Robertson, a 21-year-old midfielder for Cardiff City in Wales and son of a Peruvian mother, has been on the federation’s radar for some time. Known for his vision, composure, and adaptability, he is seen as a natural fit to strengthen Peru’s midfield. His previous absence from the team was due to injury, but recent medical reports have been positive.

Youth development director Manuel Barreto has closely tracked Robertson’s progress. Holding the friendlies in Europe reduces travel obstacles and makes his integration into the squad more straightforward.

If confirmed, Robertson’s call-up would reflect the Peruvian Football Federation’s broader strategy of incorporating players with Peruvian heritage competing abroad. It would also signal the beginning of a generational shift aimed at building a competitive squad capable of returning to the World Cup stage.