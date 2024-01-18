Alcaraz has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open-2024

Carlos Alcaraz, the second-ranked player in the world, successfully navigated through the second round of the Australian Open 2024. The young Spaniard outplayed the 43rd-ranked Italian, Lorenzo Sonego, in a captivating match.

Alcaraz claimed the first set with a scoreline of 6:4. In the second set, both tennis players exhibited flawless serves, and during the tiebreak, Sonego proved to be more fortunate with a score of 7:3.

The third set saw one of the tournament favorites effortlessly secure a 6:3 victory. In the decisive set, Alcaraz conceded a game on his serve for the first time in the match. However, he emerged triumphant in the tiebreak with a score of 7:3.

In the upcoming round, Alcaraz will face the 18-year-old Chinese player, Juncheng Shang, who currently holds the 140th position in the ATP rankings.

It's worth noting that today, both Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev faced considerable challenges in advancing to the third round.