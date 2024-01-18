RU RU NG NG KE KE
Two thrillers long in five sets. Zverev and Ruud advanced to the third round

Tennis news Today, 02:57
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Australian Open 2024 delivered two incredible matches during the night.

The sixth-ranked player in the world, Alexander Zverev, was on the brink of a second-round exit against the relatively unknown 25-year-old Slovak, Lukas Klein, ranked 163rd in the world.

Zverev managed to secure a break on Klein's fifth service game and won the first set 7-5. However, Klein remained resilient, unexpectedly claiming the next two sets 6:3 and 6:4.

The Slovak was twice on the verge of victory but lost to Zverev in the decisive tie-breaks of the fourth and fifth sets – 5:7 and 7:10.

Another five-set battle unfolded in the match between the 11th-ranked player globally, Casper Ruud, and Australia's Max Purcell, ranked 45th in the world.

Ruud won the first set 6-3, but Purcell took the second set in a tie-break. The third set again ended with a victory for the Norwegian, 6:3. However, the Australian won the fourth set 6:3, closing in on an unexpected victory. Nevertheless, the deciding set once again extended to a tie-break, where Ruud emerged victorious with a score of 10:7.

