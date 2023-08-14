RU RU
Main News Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are close to buying one of the leaders of Napoli

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are close to buying one of the leaders of Napoli

Football news Today, 07:30
Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are close to buying one of the leaders of Napoli Photo: instagram Piotr Zieliński/Author unknown

Central midfielder for Napoli and the Polish national team, Piotr Zieliński, is close to transferring to "Al-Ahli" in Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

According to the source, the player has already agreed to the terms of a personal contract with the Saudi club. At the same time, the clubs are engaged in active negotiations that are nearing completion. The transfer fee for the upcoming transfer is not disclosed.

The 29-year-old Zieliński has been playing for Napoli since the summer of 2016. He transferred to Napoli from "Udinese." The transfer fee was 16 million euros. He has played a total of 329 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scored 47 goals, and provided 44 assists. With Napoli, he became the champion of Italy in the 2022/2023 season and also won the Italian Cup in the 2019/2020 season.

Zieliński has been playing for the Polish national team since 2013. He has played a total of 82 matches for the Polish national team, scored 10 goals, provided 13 assists, and received three yellow cards.

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Al Ahli Serie A Italy Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news Yesterday, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news Yesterday, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 00:00 Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper
"Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain Football news 12 aug 2023, 17:39 "Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain
Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup Football news 12 aug 2023, 16:44 Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:30 Inter close to signing experienced Austrian striker Football news Today, 08:00 Aston Villa close to signing Italy midfielder Football news Today, 07:30 Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are close to buying one of the leaders of Napoli Football news Today, 07:00 Ukrainian Malinovsky received an offer from another Italian club Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern's leading defender wants to move to Manchester United Football news Today, 05:00 Juventus ready to pay €20m for Sassuolo leader Football news Today, 04:00 The Italian national team is considering five candidates for the post of head coach Football news Today, 03:00 Chelsea offered €64m for Belgian talent Football news Today, 02:00 Marseille legend close to moving to Brazil's Vasco da Gama Football news Today, 01:00 PSG agreed with Kylian Mbappe: details of the agreement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cadiz vs Alaves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Wolves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Granada predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Olimpia Ljubljana predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Sturm vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Servette vs Glasgow Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Marseille vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023