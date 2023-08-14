Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are close to buying one of the leaders of Napoli

Central midfielder for Napoli and the Polish national team, Piotr Zieliński, is close to transferring to "Al-Ahli" in Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

According to the source, the player has already agreed to the terms of a personal contract with the Saudi club. At the same time, the clubs are engaged in active negotiations that are nearing completion. The transfer fee for the upcoming transfer is not disclosed.

The 29-year-old Zieliński has been playing for Napoli since the summer of 2016. He transferred to Napoli from "Udinese." The transfer fee was 16 million euros. He has played a total of 329 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scored 47 goals, and provided 44 assists. With Napoli, he became the champion of Italy in the 2022/2023 season and also won the Italian Cup in the 2019/2020 season.

Zieliński has been playing for the Polish national team since 2013. He has played a total of 82 matches for the Polish national team, scored 10 goals, provided 13 assists, and received three yellow cards.