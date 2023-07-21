"Al-Ahli" is preparing another transfer bomb

Arab club Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia is interested in acquiring Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

According to the Daily Mail, the African footballer does not rule out such a development of his career.

Partey moved to Arsenal from Atletico in October 2020. Since then, he has played 99 matches for the London club, scoring five goals and making four goal assists.

The situation for the Ghana captain at Arsenal has changed after the club signed Declan Rice from West Ham for his position.

As for Al Ahly, the team is active in the transfer market this summer. In the near future, the Arabian collective wants to appoint Fulham head coach Mark Silva to the team.

The Saudi club is also finalizing the transfer of forward Allan St. Maximeen from Newcastle United and striker Riyad Marez from Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and striker Roberto Firmino became Al Nasr players this summer. The latter moved to the club as a free agent.