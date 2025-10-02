Al-Ittihad settles on a coach! Sérgio Conceição to lead the Saudi club
Renowned specialist to take charge of Saudi club
Football news Today, 15:11Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1973810395120087372
Saudi club Al-Ittihad has reached a verbal agreement with Portuguese specialist Sérgio Conceição, who is set to become the team's new head coach.
Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the deal is already at its final stage — both parties are ironing out the contract length, which is expected to be for two years.
The 50-year-old Conceição has agreed to take charge of the club, with an official announcement expected soon. For the Portuguese coach, this marks a new chapter in his career following his stint in Milan.
Reminder: Laurent Blanc stepped down as Al-Ittihad's head coach.