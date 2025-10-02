RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Al-Ittihad settles on a coach! Sérgio Conceição to lead the Saudi club

Al-Ittihad settles on a coach! Sérgio Conceição to lead the Saudi club

Renowned specialist to take charge of Saudi club
Football news Today, 15:11
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Al-Ittihad settles on a coach! Sérgio Conceição to lead the Saudi club https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1973810395120087372

Saudi club Al-Ittihad has reached a verbal agreement with Portuguese specialist Sérgio Conceição, who is set to become the team's new head coach.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the deal is already at its final stage — both parties are ironing out the contract length, which is expected to be for two years.

The 50-year-old Conceição has agreed to take charge of the club, with an official announcement expected soon. For the Portuguese coach, this marks a new chapter in his career following his stint in Milan.

Reminder: Laurent Blanc stepped down as Al-Ittihad's head coach.

Related teams and leagues
Al Ittihad Al Ittihad Schedule Al Ittihad News Al Ittihad Transfers
Related Team News
Al-Ittihad could appoint former Real Madrid coach Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Al-Ittihad could appoint former Real Madrid coach
No talks with Klopp – Al-Ittihad searching for a new head coach Football news 30 sep 2025, 12:45 No talks with Klopp – Al-Ittihad searching for a new head coach
Reunion with Mourinho? Benzema set to return to Europe and will not extend contract with Al-Ittihad Football news 28 sep 2025, 16:04 Reunion with Mourinho? Benzema set to return to Europe and will not extend contract with Al-Ittihad
Big names! Xavi and Spalletti in contention for Al-Ittihad head coach position Football news 28 sep 2025, 14:58 Big names! Xavi and Spalletti in contention for Al-Ittihad head coach position
Official: Laurent Blanc steps down as Al-Ittihad head coach Football news 28 sep 2025, 01:30 Official: Laurent Blanc steps down as Al-Ittihad head coach
A reunion of friends: Benzema and Ronaldo share warm words ahead of their clash Football news 26 sep 2025, 14:13 A reunion of friends: Benzema and Ronaldo share warm words ahead of their clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores