Ajax - Shakhtar - 3:0 (video review)

Donetsk-based club Shakhtar suffered a 0-3 defeat to Ajax in a friendly match.

Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the 18th minute from a penalty kick. Steven Bergwijn extended the Dutch club's lead in the 32nd minute. Shortly after, Kudus scored his second goal of the match, increasing the lead for Ajax.

Ajax (Amsterdam, Netherlands) - Shakhtar (Donetsk, Ukraine) - 3:0 (3:0)

Goals: Kudus 18' (penalty) - 1:0, Bergwijn 32' - 2:0, Kudus 34' - 3:0

Ajax (first half): Gorter - Rensch, Schuurs, Gato, Salah-Eddine - Tagir, Klaassen, van den Bomen - Bergwijn, Rasmussen, Kudus

Ajax (second half): Pasveer - Rensch, Beassi, Milovanovic, Gür - Voss, Klaassen (Glimsson, 62), Taylor - Daramy, Brobbey, Gødtz

Shakhtar (first half): Riznyk - Topalov, Matviyenko, Bondar, Gocholishvili - Bondarenko - Kryskiv, Sudakov, Kashchuk, Zubkov - Sikan

Shakhtar (second half): Twardowski - Topalov (Korniienko, 62), Matviyenko (Rakitskyi, 62), Bondar, Gocholishvili (Kozik, 74) - Bondarenko (Traore, 74) - Toviyov, Sudakov (Castillo, 74), Ocheretko, Vyunnyk - Kelsey.

Video review of the match