Ajax can help Trubin become the main goalkeeper of Benfica

Amsterdam-based Ajax is showing interest in the goalkeeper of Lisbon's Benfica and the Greek national team, Odysseas Vlachodimos, according to FootballTransfers.

According to the source, the Dutch club may acquire the goalkeeper in the upcoming summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Ajax is considering the Greek candidate as a replacement for the injured Argentine goalkeeper Jeronimo Rulli, who is sidelined for several months due to a shoulder injury. If the transfer of Vlachodimos goes through, the main goalkeeper for Benfica could become the Ukrainian Anatolii Trubin, who moved to the Portuguese club from Shakhtar Donetsk for 10 million euros some time ago.

29-year-old Vlachodimos has been playing for Benfica since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the Lisbon club from Greek side Panathinaikos for a transfer fee of 2.4 million euros. He has played a total of 225 matches for the club in all competitions and conceded 217 goals. He kept clean sheets in 94 matches. With Benfica, Vlachodimos became the champion of Portugal twice in the 2018/19 and 2022/23 seasons, and he also won the Portuguese Super Cup in 2019.

Vlachodimos has been representing the Greek national team since 2018. He has played 33 matches for the Greek national team and conceded 23 goals.