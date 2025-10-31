ES ES FR FR
Age is just a number! Luka Modrić named Serie A's best player for September

The decorated Croatian continues to perform at an astonishingly high level.
Age is just a number! Luka Modrić named Serie A's best player for September Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The Rossoneri certainly made no mistake signing the experienced Croatian.

Details: It was announced today that 40-year-old Milan midfielder Luka Modrić has been named Serie A's Player of the Month for September.

Modrić was chosen as the best by the Italian Footballers' Association, based on the votes of professional players.

In September, Modrić featured in three Serie A matches for Milan against Bologna, Udinese, and Napoli, clocking a total of 261 minutes—an impressive feat considering his age.

Modrić joined the Rossoneri this summer as a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expired. So far, the Croatian has made 10 appearances for Milan, scoring one goal and providing two assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026, and his market value is estimated at €4 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Modrić has already agreed: the Croatian legend to return to Real in a new role

