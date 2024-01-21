RU RU NG NG KE KE
After Roma's first match, De Rossi criticized Mourinho for not working properly

After Roma's first match, De Rossi criticized Mourinho for not working properly

Football news Today, 02:50
After Roma's first match, De Rossi criticized Mourinho for not working properly

The legendary player of AS Roma and the Italian national team, Daniele De Rossi, assumed the helm of his hometown club earlier this week, displacing José Mourinho as the head coach.

The Italian maestro inaugurated his managerial career with a triumph in the very first match. Yesterday, the "Giallorossi" prevailed over Verona (2:1). Post-match, De Rossi criticized the Portuguese coach for an improper approach, asserting that the initial lesson he needed to impart to the players was to enhance ball control and assert dominance in matches. His sentiments, as reported by DAZN, echo:

"I appreciated the first half immensely, but when players execute the same movements without the correct tempo, failing to move the ball swiftly and comprehend the purpose, it implies a lack of commitment.

I believe in controlling the ball and, consequently, dominating the game. It stands as one of the initial aspects we worked on. However, if we can execute it swiftly to evade the opponent's pressing, then it makes sense. Yet, if we possess the ball at a slow pace, we won't be able to engage in the game. This could lead to predictability, and well-prepared opponents will discern how to extricate themselves from the situation unless we exhibit dynamic football."

It is premature to pass judgment on De Rossi's role as Roma's coach, as numerous trials await him. The "Giallorossi" currently occupy the eighth position in Serie A. Although the gap from the European competition zone is minimal, just two points, the deficit from the league leader, Inter, is already a substantial nineteen points. In the Europa League, the team secured the second spot, setting the stage for clashes with Feyenoord for the right to advance to the Round of 16.

