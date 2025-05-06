After reaching the final: What Nasreddine Nabi had to say about Nedbank!

Nasreddine Nabi wants to give everything to lift the Nedbank Cup trophy after reaching the final this season. Everything will take place this Saturday against Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Speaking about the final, the Tunisian coach showed that he is armed with the experience, expertise and confidence to play the 90 minutes.

In his previous coaching experiences, Nasreddine Nabi has managed to reach the final of the Cup of the countries he has coached more than once, in Tanzania, Morocco and now South Africa.

"I played in the final last season with AS FAR (against Raja Casablanca). It was 1-1 and just one mistake, and we lost the game. In the last five seasons, I have been in five finals. Three in Tanzania, one in Morocco and now one in South Africa. I think I have experience in finals. In finals, you need self-control. You don’t receive pressure in the finals, and I know my approach with the players. Honestly, I have the momentum and I know how to approach (win) the finals”.

Nasreddine Nabi said.

“I respect the fans. It’s normal to be disappointed when your team is losing. Also, me, I am not happy. I am the first person affected by the results. I would like to win this Nedbank Cup for the fans and I would thank the fans and thank them for the support of the team”.

Nasreddine Nabi concluded.