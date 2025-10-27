After his injury, Abdou Diallo resumes training with Al Duhail

Abdou Diallo returns.

Senegalese defender Abdou Diallo has resumed training with Al Duhail after undergoing back surgery in September. At 29, Diallo hopes to get back into shape before the next international break.

Abdou Diallo had missed the Lions' recent training sessions for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, remaining sidelined for more than four weeks. Having not played since August, Diallo, has been loaned to Al Duhail until the end of the season.

According to Al Duhail's coaching staff, his first training sessions were encouraging. Abdou Diallo could then be included in the squad for the next league match. This return could also pave the way for him to be selected for the friendly against Brazil scheduled for November.