African football's biggest star risks not playing at the AFCON 2023 again

Egypt's national team leader, Mohamed Salah, who suffered a hamstring injury during the group stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana (2:2), is officially returning to Liverpool for treatment.

According to the statement from the Egyptian Football Association, Salah may rejoin the national team if they advance to the tournament's semi-final.

Today, Egypt will face the Cape Verde national team, which has already secured a place in the playoffs in the first position. Egypt, with 2 points, currently occupies the second position. Ghana and Mozambique have 1 point each.

Throughout his career, Mohamed Salah has played 96 matches for the Egyptian national team, scoring 54 goals and providing 32 assists.

Earlier, Egypt's head coach, Rui Vitoria, mentioned that Salah's injury does not raise concerns.