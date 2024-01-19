The head coach of the Egyptian national team shared information about Salah's injury

Egypt's national team coach, Rui Vitoria, provided insights into the condition of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who did not complete yesterday's African Cup of Nations match against Ghana (2:2) due to an injury.

The Portuguese coach believes that Salah's injury is not severe. Vitoria remains hopeful that Salah will be ready for the next match against Mozambique.

"We don’t know yet what the problem is. I hope it’s not a big problem. It was difficult timing for us because in the second half we could only make two substitutions. I think it’s not dangerous but let’s see", – quoted Vitoria by the Daily Mirror.

In the current season, Salah has contributed with 18 goals and 9 assists for Liverpool in all competitions.

Egypt will face Mozambique on January 22. In the first two matches of the tournament, Rui Vitoria's team collected 2 points.