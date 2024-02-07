Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals and England's top match. Schedule of the day's main events
Wednesday, February 7th, will be a highly eventful day in sports. Dailysports has prepared the schedule for the most significant events of the day. Please note that the start times of the matches are indicated in Central European Time.
Football
FA Cup. Round of 16. Second-leg matches
- 20:45 Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City
- 21:00 Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Copa del Rey. Semi-final
- 21:00 Atletico vs. Athletic Bilbao
Bundesliga. Matchday 18
- 18:30 Mainz vs. Union
DFB-Pokal. Quarter-final
- 20:45 Saarbrucken vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
Coupe de France. Round of 16
- 18:30 Lyon vs. Lille
- 20:30 Le Puy vs. Laval
- 20:30 Montpellier vs. Nice
- 20:30 Saint-Priest vs. Valenciennes
- 20:30 Strasbourg vs. Le Havre
- 20:30 PSG vs. Brest
AFC Asian Cup. Semi-final
- 16:00 Iran vs. Qatar
CAF Africa Cup of Nations. Semi-final
- 18:00 Nigeria vs. South Africa
- 21:00 Ivory Coast vs. DR Congo
Saudi Professional League. Matchday 19
- 19:00 Al-Tai vs. Al-Ittihad
Basketball
EuroCup
- 18:00 Lietkabelis vs. Cluj-Napoca
- 18:00 Prometey vs. Joventut
- 19:00 Aris vs. Trento
- 19:00 Besiktas vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv
- 19:00 Buducnost vs. Gran Canaria
- 20:30 London Lions vs. BC Wolves
- 20:45 Paris vs. Cedevita
Biathlon
World Championships
- 17:20 Mixed Relay
