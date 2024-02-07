Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals and England's top match. Schedule of the day's main events

Wednesday, February 7th, will be a highly eventful day in sports. Dailysports has prepared the schedule for the most significant events of the day. Please note that the start times of the matches are indicated in Central European Time.

Football

FA Cup. Round of 16. Second-leg matches

20:45 Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City

21:00 Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Copa del Rey. Semi-final

21:00 Atletico vs. Athletic Bilbao

Bundesliga. Matchday 18

18:30 Mainz vs. Union

DFB-Pokal. Quarter-final

20:45 Saarbrucken vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Coupe de France. Round of 16

18:30 Lyon vs. Lille

20:30 Le Puy vs. Laval

20:30 Montpellier vs. Nice

20:30 Saint-Priest vs. Valenciennes

20:30 Strasbourg vs. Le Havre

20:30 PSG vs. Brest

AFC Asian Cup. Semi-final

16:00 Iran vs. Qatar

CAF Africa Cup of Nations. Semi-final

18:00 Nigeria vs. South Africa

21:00 Ivory Coast vs. DR Congo

Saudi Professional League. Matchday 19

19:00 Al-Tai vs. Al-Ittihad

Basketball

EuroCup

18:00 Lietkabelis vs. Cluj-Napoca

18:00 Prometey vs. Joventut

19:00 Aris vs. Trento

19:00 Besiktas vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv

19:00 Buducnost vs. Gran Canaria

20:30 London Lions vs. BC Wolves

20:45 Paris vs. Cedevita

Biathlon

World Championships