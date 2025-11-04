AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Coach Éric Chelle Believes Nigeria Can Win Fourth Title

Nigeria’s Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has expressed strong belief that his team has what it takes to lift their fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title at the upcoming AFCON 2025 tournament in Morocco. Speaking to CAFonline, the former Mali international emphasized the squad’s mental strength, tactical discipline, and collective spirit as the foundation of their ambitions.

“Of course we want to win it. Personally, I want to win AFCON. My last — and first — AFCON was a fantastic experience. “I think Morocco will be a great tournament too.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group C, where they will face Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania. Chelle acknowledged that while Nigeria has a proud footballing history, there are no easy fixtures at AFCON.

“At AFCON there are no small teams. It’s a festival and every nation arrives with a real chance. These teams want to show their progress and their footballing vision,” he noted

Chelle also praised some of the top contenders in the competition, including hosts Morocco, Tunisia, and Côte d’Ivoire, but maintained that Nigeria’s unity and resilience give them a unique advantage.