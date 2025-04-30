Adult film star permanently banned from Nottingham Forest stadium. What happened?

Porn star Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Emma Billinger, revealed on the Only Stans podcast that she was denied entry to Nottingham Forest's stadium. She also mentioned that security informed her she was permanently banned from entering the venue.

Before the match, she invited fans to come to the stadium because she wanted to film some videos there. When she arrived, security pulled her aside and told her she was not allowed on the grounds.

"They asked to see my tickets, I showed them and they took them off me, saying, "we're escorting you off the premises". Apparently they don't discriminate against sex workers but I was banned because I was a sex worker. I was going to encourage them (the players), give them a good time. I also think if I'm entertaining the supporters it's less people drinking so I'm actually doing something good for their health," Bonnie said.

It's worth noting that she's primarily known for having sex with 1,057 men in a single day. She's also quite popular on social media, with nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts enticing photos.