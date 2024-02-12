Adidas has presented the ball that will be used in the Champions League play-offs

Adidas has officially unveiled the new ball that teams will use during the knockout stages of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League. The ball has been named "London's ball" as the tournament final is set to take place at the legendary Wembley Stadium.

The primary color of the ball is orange, and Adidas has also depicted a lion on it.

The Champions League knockout stages kick off tomorrow, on February 13th, with matches featuring RB Leipzig against Real Madrid and Copenhagen against Manchester City. On Wednesday, February 14th, PSG will face Real Sociedad, and Lazio will take on Bayern Munich.

As a reminder, the current reigning champion of the Champions League is Manchester City. In the final of the previous edition, Pep Guardiola's team defeated Inter Milan with a score of 1:0.