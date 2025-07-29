RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Accumulator on European cups. What to expect from the return legs?

Accumulator on European cups. What to expect from the return legs?

Football news Today, 07:22
Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Accumulator on European cups. What to expect from the return legs? Photo: https://dynamo.kiev.ua/ Author - Y. Yuriev

This week is packed with European cup showdowns, presenting a great opportunity to build a solid accumulator and multiply your bankroll. Here are my predictions for some of the key matchups.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun. The Ukrainian giants should overpower the Maltese. 29.07.2025

This is an ideal fixture for betting, given the significant difference in class—clearly demonstrated in the first leg. Dynamo didn’t play at full throttle, but whenever they upped the tempo, chances immediately followed. This time, the pitch will be in better condition, and Hamrun won’t have the support of their fans. I simply don’t see how the visitors could create any intrigue, even though their coach insisted that nothing is settled in this tie—the winner is already clear.

There’s no point in talking about Dynamo conserving energy—it's only the start of the season and they need to build form ahead of bigger challenges. I believe Dynamo will win comfortably and score at least as many as they did in the first match.

Bet for the match: Dynamo Kyiv individual total over 2.5 goals at 1.74.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas. Expect another show from both sides. 31.07.2024

This is a truly intriguing tie—it's a shame these teams met so early in the Europa League qualification. The first leg saw a thrilling six-goal spectacle, with Shakhtar playing the better football and Arda Turan’s men deservedly winning 4-2.

Besiktas have no intention of giving up, and with the second leg on neutral ground, Shakhtar are only nominal hosts. Even neutral fans found the first match entertaining, as both teams avoided lingering in midfield and were fixated on attack. Even with the lead, Shakhtar kept threatening the opposition’s goal. There’s every reason to expect another high-octane, entertaining contest.

Bet for the match: Total over 3 goals at 1.76.

Braga vs Levski. The Portuguese should advance confidently. 31.07.2025

While the Portuguese side are clear favorites, the tie remains wide open after a goalless first leg. Levski may not have claimed an advantage at home, but a draw against such a strong opponent is certainly a result to be proud of.

Perhaps Braga are struggling to find their rhythm, which could explain their failure to win away. The Bulgarian league is already underway, with Levski sharing the lead after two wins and a 7:1 aggregate. The visitors will likely focus on defense, hoping for a counterattack or a set piece. Bookmakers see the Portuguese as heavy favorites, and I expect the hosts to control proceedings. Much will depend on when the opening goal is scored.

Bet for the match: Braga to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at 1.68.

AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves. Alkmaar need to bounce back. 31.07.2025

This was one of the surprise results from the first legs. Ilves were clear underdogs even at home, yet managed to pull off a thrilling 4-3 victory. AZ certainly didn’t deserve to lose that encounter. In the return leg, the Dutch side must show that the first result was a complete fluke.

AZ are big favorites and there’s no doubt they’ll apply pressure from the opening whistle. Ilves will try to find chances on the counter, but since a draw suits them, they’ll need to be solid defensively. I expect another goal-filled affair, especially from the AZ attack.

Bet for the match: AZ Alkmaar individual total over 2.5 goals at 1.54.

Ludogorets vs Rijeka. Expect a tight and cautious game. 30.07.2025

A fascinating tie where nothing is decided yet—the first leg ended in a goalless draw. Ludogorets have the home advantage, making them slight favorites. I expect both teams to play cautiously, given the high stakes.

The Bulgarian side have already played three matches this season, including league fixtures, and haven’t conceded a single goal. Rijeka are also capable of solid defensive play. Of course, finishing will be crucial, though chances will be at a premium. One goal could completely change the course of the match.

Bet for the match: Total under 2.5 goals at 1.69.

In total, the accumulator comes out to odds of over 13, depending on the bookmaker. Naturally, accumulators are always risky, but the potential rewards are high—making it well worth a shot.

Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
15:00
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:50 Felix becomes Ronaldo's teammate as Al-Nassr announce signing of Chelsea forward Lifestyle Today, 08:47 Rapper Drake hints that the title of his latest album was inspired by Cole Palmer Football news Today, 08:44 A fair decision! UEFA fines Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 08:16 Tottenham identify Gibbs-White replacement. Straight from Manchester City Football news Today, 08:11 Fresh blood for the Wolves! Official: Roma sign Devis Vasquez Lifestyle Today, 08:09 Not just relaxing: Vinicius shares photo from gym training session Football news Today, 07:52 Charlton Athletic under-10 player tragically passes away Football news Today, 07:35 The legend is back! Knowledge Musona officially joins Zimbabwe's Scottland FC Lifestyle Today, 07:31 You can't ban living in style! Jobe Bellingham drives an electric car that's not even on sale yet Football news Today, 07:22 Accumulator on European cups. What to expect from the return legs?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Football Today SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football Today Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Football Today Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Football Today New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Football Today Los Angeles vs Mazatlán prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores