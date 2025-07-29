Accumulator on European cups. What to expect from the return legs?

This week is packed with European cup showdowns, presenting a great opportunity to build a solid accumulator and multiply your bankroll. Here are my predictions for some of the key matchups.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun. The Ukrainian giants should overpower the Maltese. 29.07.2025

This is an ideal fixture for betting, given the significant difference in class—clearly demonstrated in the first leg. Dynamo didn’t play at full throttle, but whenever they upped the tempo, chances immediately followed. This time, the pitch will be in better condition, and Hamrun won’t have the support of their fans. I simply don’t see how the visitors could create any intrigue, even though their coach insisted that nothing is settled in this tie—the winner is already clear.

There’s no point in talking about Dynamo conserving energy—it's only the start of the season and they need to build form ahead of bigger challenges. I believe Dynamo will win comfortably and score at least as many as they did in the first match.

Bet for the match: Dynamo Kyiv individual total over 2.5 goals at 1.74.

🇲🇹 Ħamrun Spartans 0-3 Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦



No hubo historia en Ta'Qali y el Dynamo venció por una buena renta al Ħamrun. Vanat se encargó de abrir pronto el marcador, mientras que Buyalsky y Voloshyn remataron la faena en la recta final para dejar un 0-3 que parece ya definitivo. pic.twitter.com/35c27gVYHM — Camino al fútbol europeo (@CaminoUEFA) July 22, 2025

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas. Expect another show from both sides. 31.07.2024

This is a truly intriguing tie—it's a shame these teams met so early in the Europa League qualification. The first leg saw a thrilling six-goal spectacle, with Shakhtar playing the better football and Arda Turan’s men deservedly winning 4-2.

Besiktas have no intention of giving up, and with the second leg on neutral ground, Shakhtar are only nominal hosts. Even neutral fans found the first match entertaining, as both teams avoided lingering in midfield and were fixated on attack. Even with the lead, Shakhtar kept threatening the opposition’s goal. There’s every reason to expect another high-octane, entertaining contest.

Bet for the match: Total over 3 goals at 1.76.

Alisson Santana (19) in his last 2 games for Shakhtar Donetsk 🔥



vs Beşiktaş: ⚽️🅰️ (and it’s only halftime!)

vs Ilves: ⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️



Another serious baller coming out of Shakhtar’s talent factory 🇧🇷

Remember the name.#AlissonSantana #Shakhtar #Wonderkid #ScoutingReport pic.twitter.com/sR4GVD4iCs — New Ballers (@newballers7) July 24, 2025

Braga vs Levski. The Portuguese should advance confidently. 31.07.2025

While the Portuguese side are clear favorites, the tie remains wide open after a goalless first leg. Levski may not have claimed an advantage at home, but a draw against such a strong opponent is certainly a result to be proud of.

Perhaps Braga are struggling to find their rhythm, which could explain their failure to win away. The Bulgarian league is already underway, with Levski sharing the lead after two wins and a 7:1 aggregate. The visitors will likely focus on defense, hoping for a counterattack or a set piece. Bookmakers see the Portuguese as heavy favorites, and I expect the hosts to control proceedings. Much will depend on when the opening goal is scored.

Bet for the match: Braga to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at 1.68.

Braga empatou em 0-0 contra o Levski Sofia na 1 mão...



Agora é ganhar na 2 mão em casa!! pic.twitter.com/hQ4QKU9z4J — Goncalodias17 (@goncalo_diass17) July 24, 2025

AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves. Alkmaar need to bounce back. 31.07.2025

This was one of the surprise results from the first legs. Ilves were clear underdogs even at home, yet managed to pull off a thrilling 4-3 victory. AZ certainly didn’t deserve to lose that encounter. In the return leg, the Dutch side must show that the first result was a complete fluke.

AZ are big favorites and there’s no doubt they’ll apply pressure from the opening whistle. Ilves will try to find chances on the counter, but since a draw suits them, they’ll need to be solid defensively. I expect another goal-filled affair, especially from the AZ attack.

Bet for the match: AZ Alkmaar individual total over 2.5 goals at 1.54.

Ludogorets vs Rijeka. Expect a tight and cautious game. 30.07.2025

A fascinating tie where nothing is decided yet—the first leg ended in a goalless draw. Ludogorets have the home advantage, making them slight favorites. I expect both teams to play cautiously, given the high stakes.

The Bulgarian side have already played three matches this season, including league fixtures, and haven’t conceded a single goal. Rijeka are also capable of solid defensive play. Of course, finishing will be crucial, though chances will be at a premium. One goal could completely change the course of the match.

Bet for the match: Total under 2.5 goals at 1.69.

Ludogorets midfielder and Poland international Jakub Piotrowski is reportedly on the verge of joining Seria A side Udinese. He’s expected to sign for his new club after next week’s UCL qualifier vs Rijeka pic.twitter.com/fsIipcdTnO — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) July 26, 2025

In total, the accumulator comes out to odds of over 13, depending on the bookmaker. Naturally, accumulators are always risky, but the potential rewards are high—making it well worth a shot.