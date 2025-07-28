RU RU ES ES FR FR
Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

29 july 2025, 19:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the group stage clashes of the Leagues Cup will unfold on Wednesday at the Nemesio Diaz Stadium in Toluca, Mexico, where the local side, Toluca, hosts the reigning trophy holders—Columbus Crew. I’m backing a bet on goals in this head-to-head, with a promising odds offer.

Match preview

Toluca enter the tournament as Clausura champions and Campeon de Campeones trophy holders, having achieved a double triumph over Club America. Antonio Mohamed’s team have been dazzling in attack: 13 goals in their last four matches. However, their defense is clearly vulnerable—conceding eight goals over the same stretch. Winger Helinho stands out in particular, already netting three times in the new Liga MX season.

Despite a recent defeat to Tigres (3-4), Toluca continue to showcase mature, high-intensity football. Their main issue is defensive instability, which could prove costly against such an organized side as Columbus Crew. Still, the motivation to take revenge for previous setbacks in the CONCACAF Champions League and to claim a first-ever win over an MLS opponent at this stage could play a pivotal role.

The 2024 MLS champions and last season’s Leagues Cup winners, Columbus Crew kick off their campaign with the ambitious aim of defending their title. The team’s recent form has been patchy (two losses in their last three matches), but their attacking prowess remains formidable. Under head coach Wilfried Nancy, the club continues to focus on technical ball play and rapid transitions from defense to attack.

Injuries remain a concern for the visitors. Due to knocks, Amundsen, Farsi, Camacho, and Hagen will miss out, significantly weakening the flanks and the bench. Nevertheless, Crew remain a seasoned cup side with solid midfield balance (Nagbe, Gazdag) and a dangerous attacking duo in Rossi and Russell-Rowe, well capable of punishing any defensive lapse.

Probable lineups

  • Toluca: Gonzalez; Cordova, Pereira, del Villar, Isaias; Helinho, Herrera, Romero, Castro; Paulinho, Dominguez
  • Columbus Crew: Schulte; Moreira, Zawadzki, Cheberko, Arfsten; Nagbe, Chambost, Aliyu; Gazdag; Rossi, Russell-Rowe

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The most recent meetings between Columbus Crew and Toluca were in 2010: a 2-2 draw in the USA and a 3-2 home win for the Mexicans.
  • Toluca have won three of their last four matches before the tournament, but conceded in every one of them.
  • Columbus are the reigning Leagues Cup champions, boasting five wins over top MLS sides in last year’s competition.

Prediction

Both teams have dynamic attacking lines but aren’t known for defensive reliability. Expect end-to-end action and plenty of goals in this clash. The sides are evenly matched, and the outcome could well be decided by a penalty shootout after a high-scoring draw in regular time. Our tip for this match: over 2.5 goals at 1.60 odds.

