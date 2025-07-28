RU RU ES ES FR FR
Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

Raphael Durand
CF Montreal vs Leon prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
29 july 2025, 19:00
- : -
International,
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the group stage matches of the Leagues Cup will be played overnight on Wednesday at Stade Saputo in Montreal, where the local side Montreal will host Mexican outfit Leon. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash with an appealing odds value.

Match preview

For Montreal, the MLS season has been disastrous — the team sits well outside the playoff spots and finds itself languishing in the lower half of the Eastern Conference table. However, a 3-1 win over New England in the last round could provide a boost ahead of this international fixture. A key point: the team has been extremely unstable at home, with just one win at Stade Saputo in 2025, conceding 3 or more goals in four of their last seven home games.

That said, in Leagues Cup matches the Canadian club shows a different attitude — they have yet to lose at home to Mexican teams and always find the net if they open the scoring in the first half. The main hope is striker Prince Owusu, who is in red-hot form: six goals in his last six matches. With injuries to Piette and Gerbers, Marco Donatella’s side will rely on youth and pace in attack.

Leon kicked off the new Liga MX season with three inconsistent performances and continues to suffer from the same issues that plagued them at the end of last campaign — losing six of their last seven competitive fixtures. Eduardo Berizzo’s men are winless away from home in seven straight matches, losing the last three and scoring no more than once in each. Despite being the inaugural Leagues Cup champions, the Mexicans are far from their best right now.

Nevertheless, in international competitions Leon can spring a surprise, especially given the squad’s experience and their efficiency on the counterattack. Forwards Rogelio Funes Mori and Jose Rodriguez could exploit the Canadians’ defensive frailties, especially if given space to operate. Historically, Mexican teams have struggled in Canada, but Leon’s determination to start the campaign with a win and advance from the group could be a decisive motivator.

Probable lineups

  • Montreal: Sirois; Bugay, Craig, Alvarez, Petrasso; Waterman, Loturi; Sealy, Vilsaint, Clark; Owusu
  • Leon: Garcia; Medina, Barreiro, Frias, Reyes; Moreno, Echeverria, E. Rodriguez; Beltran; Funes Mori, J. Rodriguez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Montreal are undefeated at home in Leagues Cup matches against Mexican teams.
  • Leon have lost 6 of their last 7 official matches and haven’t won away since last season.
  • Prince Owusu has scored 6 goals in his last 6 appearances for Montreal.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling in their respective leagues but possess solid attacking potential. Leon are the more experienced and composed side in key matches, while Montreal will be buoyed by their home crowd, which could help bridge the gap in quality. However, the hosts’ shaky defense and the visitors’ greater cohesion make the Mexican side the logical favorite. Our pick for this match is “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.68.

Comments
Comments
