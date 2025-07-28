Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Win Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening matches of the Copa do Brasil round of 16 will take place on Tuesday evening at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where the home side Botafogo will host Red Bull Bragantino. Both teams are part of the top tier of Brazilian football, but they approach this clash in very different emotional and technical states. Here’s my take on the likely outcome of this encounter.

Match preview

Botafogo are enjoying a stable and mature stretch of the season, despite some personnel losses. Under the guidance of Davide Ancelotti, the team has won 6 of their last 10 matches and remains unbeaten at home for 12 consecutive games. The Lone Star’s main weapon remains their balanced play between the lines and a solid defensive structure—they have conceded just 3 goals in their last 5 outings.

Even without key players like Danilo Barbosa, Jeffinho, and Matheus Martins, the squad retains a strong core and depth. Arthur Cabral, Joaquín Correa, and Natan Fernandes are all capable of breaking down any defense, especially on the synthetic turf of Nilton Santos, which clearly favors the hosts. In the context of a two-legged cup tie, the team will be aiming to secure a maximum result at home before a tricky return leg.

Red Bull Bragantino started the season brightly, but since the league’s restart after the break, their form has noticeably dipped. They are now winless in four matches and have been struggling defensively, conceding in 7 out of their last 10 games—signs of systemic issues within their tactical setup. On the road, Massa Bruta have also been inconsistent: 5 defeats in their last 10 away games is a worrying trend ahead of their trip to Rio.

Despite having some eye-catching talent—like John John, Erick Ramirez, and Eduardo Sasha—coach Fernando Seabra faces a tough task finding balance without several injured players (including Mosquera, Capixaba, and Matheus Fernandes). The team risks being punished for mistakes in positional defense, especially against the attacking firepower of the hosts on their home turf.

Probable lineups

Botafogo : J. Vitor; M. Ponti, Caio, A. Barbosa, A. Telles; Allan, Newton; N. Fernandes, J. Correa, A. Montoro; A. Cabral

: J. Vitor; M. Ponti, Caio, A. Barbosa, A. Telles; Allan, Newton; N. Fernandes, J. Correa, A. Montoro; A. Cabral Bragantino: Lucão; J. Hurtado, S. Palacios, G. Marques, L. Guilherme; E. Ramirez, Gabriel; John John, L. Henrique, E. Sasha; I. Pitta

Match facts and head-to-head

Botafogo are unbeaten in 12 consecutive home matches and have won 7 of their last 10 at their own stadium.

Bragantino have lost 4 of their last 6 matches, including 3 defeats away from home.

In the last 6 head-to-head meetings, Botafogo have won three times, two matches ended in a draw, and Bragantino have triumphed only once.

Prediction

Taking into account current form, injuries, home advantage, and attacking potential, Botafogo look like the favorites here. Ancelotti’s team will be aiming for a comfortable lead ahead of the second leg, and given the visitors’ defensive instability, they have every chance to do so. Our pick: Botafogo to win at odds of 1.65.