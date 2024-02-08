AC Milan wants to bring in former Spain national team coach

AC Milan continues its quest for a potential replacement for head coach Stefano Pioli.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto from Relevo, the bosses of the Italian club are seriously considering the renowned Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui. It is noted that the leadership of the Rossoneri highly appreciates the working methods of the specialist. The club is confident in Lopetegui's ability to develop the young and successful project.

The last place of work for the 57-year-old Lopetegui was Wolverhampton, which he left in the summer of 2023. The Spaniard is also known for his work with Sevilla, Real Madrid, Porto, Rayo Vallecano, the Spanish national team, and the country's youth teams. Together with Sevilla, Lopetegui won the Europa League in 2020.

AC Milan currently occupies the third position in Serie A. Italian media reported that in the summer, the team will be led by former Inter, Juventus, and Italy national team coach Antonio Conte.