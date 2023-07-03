EN RU
AC Milan close to signing Nigeria striker

Football news Today, 16:15
AC Milan are interested in signing Nigerian and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club will pay about 20-25 million euros for the player. To complete the transfer, the clubs have to agree on the last details. At the same time, Milan agreed with the African on the terms of a personal contract, which will be valid until the summer of 2026. The player's salary will be three million euros per year plus bonuses.

Earlier it was reported that Chukwueze is also included in the sphere of interests of Real Madrid.

Chukwueze, 24, made 50 appearances for Villarreal in all competitions last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists. He made 28 appearances for the Nigerian national team and scored four goals. With Villarreal, Chukwueze won the Europa League in the 2020/2021 season. With the Nigerian national team, he won the 2015 Youth World Championship.

Let's remind, that "Milan" has taken the fourth place in the championship of Italy. Thus, the Milan club won a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage.

