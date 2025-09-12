Aaron Ramsey Praises Liga MX Quality, Targets Ending Pumas’ Title Drought

Aaron Ramsey, Pumas UNAM’s high-profile summer signing, believes the gap between Liga MX and Europe’s top leagues is far smaller than many assume, according to Mediotiempo. The Welsh midfielder, who previously played for Arsenal, Juventus and Rangers, praised the quality of Mexican clubs and players, while stressing how challenging it is to win trophies in Mexico.

“The level here is very high. I’ve seen strong teams and very good players. It’s not easy to come to Mexico and win titles—you have to work hard, and hopefully we can lift the championship this season,” said Ramsey, brought in to help end Pumas’ 14-year wait for a league crown.

The veteran also spoke about the warm welcome he and his family have received. He highlighted his memorable Liga MX debut goal in the 2-1 win over Atlas on Matchday 7 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, a rain-soaked evening that he described as “special.” “The fans have been brilliant. We’ve really appreciated their support—it’s been overwhelming at times,” Ramsey noted.

Looking ahead, the 34-year-old acknowledged the pressure of the title drought but is confident about the team’s potential. “We all know our objectives. We’re in a good position and want to achieve something big together,” he said. With his leadership and international pedigree, Ramsey is expected to play a central role in guiding Pumas back to contention in Mexican football.