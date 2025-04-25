A unique anti-record. Venezuelan forward Machis relegated with his team to Segunda for the fourth consecutive time

Yesterday, Valladolid officially became the first team to be relegated from La Liga to Segunda this season. And for one of its players, this event was particularly grim.

Details: Venezuelan forward Darwin Machis has matched a unique anti-record in La Liga. The fact is, he has been relegated to Segunda with his team for the fourth consecutive season.

In the 2021/22 season, he was relegated from La Liga with Granada, then with Valladolid, last season with Cadiz, and now once again as a player of Valladolid.

In 17 matches this season, the 32-year-old Venezuelan did not score any goals and recorded 1 assist.

