A surprising twist in the story! Al-Nassr to hijack Félix deal?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the saga of João Félix’s transfer to Benfica has taken an unexpected turn. At the last moment, Al-Nassr has submitted an offer for the forward.

Details: As reported by the Italian insider, the 25-year-old Portuguese attacker could soon find himself in Saudi Arabia. Despite active negotiations between Chelsea and Benfica over the transfer, Al-Nassr have entered the race: the ambitious club is eager to see the striker join their ranks.

The team has sent an offer both to the club and the player, and discussions over the potential transfer are in full swing. Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence is significant here—the superstar is also keen to see his national teammate make the move.

In the 2024/25 season, Félix played 20 matches for Chelsea and another 21 on loan at Milan. Across 41 appearances, he netted ten goals and provided three assists.



See also: Time to return home! João Félix is close to a move to Benfica