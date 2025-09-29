RU RU ES ES FR FR
A string of bad luck! French Al-Duhail goalkeeper leaves the field on a stretcher in the 38th minute

Just hours before the match, the Frenchman was introduced as the team's new signing.
Football news Today, 16:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
No one would wish for a debut like this.

Details: Today saw the second round of the AFC Champions League, as Qatar’s Al-Duhail faced off against Saudi side Al-Ahli. The match was not only a goal fest, but it was also marred by an unfortunate incident late in the first half: Al-Duhail’s goalkeeper, Frenchman Arthur Desmas—who had been unveiled as a new signing just three hours before kickoff—was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher after a collision with an opposing player.

There is currently no update on Desmas’s condition, but he was conscious as he left the pitch.

The match ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.

Arthur Desmas joined Al-Duhail as a free agent after his contract with French club Le Havre expired earlier this summer.

Reminder: Official: Marco Verratti is the new player for Qatari side Al-Duhail

