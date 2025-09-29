A string of bad luck! French Al-Duhail goalkeeper leaves the field on a stretcher in the 38th minute

Just hours before the match, the Frenchman was introduced as the team's new signing.

No one would wish for a debut like this.

Details: Today saw the second round of the AFC Champions League, as Qatar’s Al-Duhail faced off against Saudi side Al-Ahli. The match was not only a goal fest, but it was also marred by an unfortunate incident late in the first half: Al-Duhail’s goalkeeper, Frenchman Arthur Desmas—who had been unveiled as a new signing just three hours before kickoff—was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher after a collision with an opposing player.

Wielki Pech Arthura Desmasa. 🇫🇷Francuski goalkeeper został oficjalnie przedstawiony jako piłkarz 🇶🇦Al-Duhail zaledwie trzy godziny przed meczem z Al Ahli, a teraz musiał zostać odwieziony z boiska meleksem z powodu niefortunnego zderzenia z napastnikiem Al Ahli. pic.twitter.com/YyhspkitSw — Wojciech Pietralik (@WojtekPietralik) September 29, 2025

There is currently no update on Desmas’s condition, but he was conscious as he left the pitch.

38’ 🔁 First substitution for #AlDuhail

🔴 Out: Arthur Desmas

🟢 In: Bautista Burki



Second round | #AFC_Champions_League_Elite pic.twitter.com/njuoEXMadI — Al Duhail SC | نادي الدحيل (@DuhailSC) September 29, 2025

The match ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.

Arthur Desmas joined Al-Duhail as a free agent after his contract with French club Le Havre expired earlier this summer.

