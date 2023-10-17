A star from Fulham is eager to make a move to Bayern Munich

Fulham midfielder Palhinha aspires to relocate to Germany and don the Bayern Munich jersey, as reported by Sky.

The Brazilian footballer dreams of a transfer to a German club in the winter. He hopes that in January, the Munich side will once again approach Fulham in an attempt to secure his signature.

It's worth noting that on the final day of the summer transfer window, the London club refrained from selling the 28-year-old player to Bayern for 60 million euros. However, Bayern has no plans to make significant expenditures on new players during the winter.

Palhinha is a product of Lisbon's Sporting. In 2020, Joao returned to Sporting from his loan spell. In the summer of 2022, Palhinha made the move to English club Fulham, signing a 5-year contract. The transfer fee amounted to 20 million euros. On August 6, he made his Premier League debut in a match against Liverpool. On August 20, in a game against Brentford, Joao scored his first goal for Fulham.

In September, Palhinha signed a new deal with Fulham, extending it until 2028 with an option for an additional season.