A significant loss. The leader of Liverpool faces the risk of not playing for this season anymore

Forward Diogo Jota of Liverpool sustained an injury in the match against Brentford (4:1), leaving the field on a stretcher.

According to Dave Ockop, there is significant apprehension within the Merseyside club as they await the completion of the player's medical examination. There are concerns that the Portuguese may have injured his posterior cruciate ligament.

If the forward requires surgery, he will likely miss the remainder of this season. In the worst-case scenario, the Portuguese could be sidelined for up to six months.

In the current season, Jota has participated in 28 matches for the Reds across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists.

In addition to Jota, Liverpool's injury list includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Dominic Solanke, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, and Alisson.