A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO

This week, from February 15th to 18th, the PGA Tour is hosting The Genesis Invitational.

During the second round, which is currently underway on February 16th, there was an incredible shot from 184 yards. American golfer Will Zalatoris executed a fantastic shot on the par-three 14th hole. He managed to reach the green with his first shot and sink the ball into the hole.

By the way, thanks to this hit, Zalatoris will get a car, as this hole is a prize for the golfer and his caddie. In addition, this is Will's second hole-in-one in his career, the first being in 2020.

