The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round

On Thursday, February 15th, the prestigious PGA Tour event, The Genesis Invitational, commenced.

Over a hundred golfers are competing for the championship title in this tournament. The first round witnessed many excellent shots and attempts. Dailysports has prepared a compilation of the best shots from the first day, in our opinion.

Certainly, it is imperative to begin with a shot from the legendary Tiger Woods, who kicked off the new 2024 PGA season.

And he's off!



Tiger Woods' first round of 2024 is underway. pic.twitter.com/sef8fW0p7I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

Beautiful breaker for birdie.@TigerWoods knew it was good. pic.twitter.com/5LuPh2ncZg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

There were some great shots that were made from the bankers (sand).

Pars come in all shapes and sizes.



This one came from the bunker for @SamBurns66. pic.twitter.com/8u6cNlGlHP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

So good he didn’t even need to watch it go in!



Some serious sauce from @JT_ThePostman. pic.twitter.com/c0QibSJQRE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

Beauty from the bunker 👏@CamDavisGolf had to smile after this one. pic.twitter.com/VoRu1nLVyY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

Several good long putts.

Chip-in birdie for Charlie Sifford Memorial exemption recipient Chase Johnson 👏 pic.twitter.com/e7cVPNRgqo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

Eagle from range 🦅@GaryWoodland rolls it in from 44 feet. pic.twitter.com/wQntEhshxg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

An incredible shot from Tiger Woods, who hit between two trees and landed the ball near the hole.

An impressive shot from the trees.



Tiger Woods escapes with a bogey at the last. https://t.co/yu5C1v2RtL pic.twitter.com/YHERkzNXe2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

Let's finish with an incredible shot from the American Max Homa. He was incredibly close to hitting a long-range eagle. Homa was a little unlucky, but the shot was incredible.