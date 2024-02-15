RU RU NG NG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round

The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round

The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round

On Thursday, February 15th, the prestigious PGA Tour event, The Genesis Invitational, commenced.

Over a hundred golfers are competing for the championship title in this tournament. The first round witnessed many excellent shots and attempts. Dailysports has prepared a compilation of the best shots from the first day, in our opinion.

Certainly, it is imperative to begin with a shot from the legendary Tiger Woods, who kicked off the new 2024 PGA season.

There were some great shots that were made from the bankers (sand).

Several good long putts.

An incredible shot from Tiger Woods, who hit between two trees and landed the ball near the hole.

Let's finish with an incredible shot from the American Max Homa. He was incredibly close to hitting a long-range eagle. Homa was a little unlucky, but the shot was incredible.

