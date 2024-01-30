A Serie A club has entered the race for the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund

Мarseille and Nottingham Forest were contenders to loan midfielder Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund, but they have gained another competitor.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina has entered the race to secure the American's loan, engaging with the "Yellow and Blacks" regarding the player's signature.

In their search for a new winger, Fiorentina, led by Vincenzo Italiano, considered several options, including Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson and Inter's talented player Valentin Carboni.

Reyna has 18 months left on his contract with Dortmund, and it seems he is destined to leave the club in the near future, having fallen to the bottom of the Bundesliga hierarchy. This season, he has played only 360 minutes in 14 matches, missing the start of the season due to a metatarsal injury.

Transfermarkt values the United States national team midfielder at 20 million euros.