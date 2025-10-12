A sensation is brewing! Horner considers move to Ferrari after Red Bull exit

The former Red Bull boss is ready for a new challenge

Christian Horner has hinted he is open to the possibility of taking charge at Ferrari after his name emerged as the top target for the Italian team, according to Sport Bible.

In July, Horner stepped down from his roles as CEO and team principal of Red Bull, with a £52 million compensation package giving him the freedom to negotiate a Formula 1 return in 2026.

Horner spent his entire F1 career at Red Bull, leading the team in 405 Grands Prix before his departure. Now, Ferrari president John Elkann is focused on luring Horner to the team principal role, as current boss Frédéric Vasseur's future remains uncertain.

The Scuderia have yet to win a Grand Prix in 2025, with their only triumph coming in the sprint race by Lewis Hamilton in China. Despite holding third in the Constructors' Championship, the season has been a disappointment for Ferrari.