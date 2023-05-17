A renowned footballer has stated that Argentina's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup was aided

Diego Lugano, a former prominent player of the Uruguayan national team, does not believe that Argentina deservedly won the 2022 World Cup.

According to Lugano, the Argentinians certainly received assistance in achieving the title.

"Out of the five penalties awarded in favor of Argentina, four were unfair," he stated.

However, the Uruguayan did not shy away from acknowledging that Lionel Messi played a significant role in Argentina's success. Messi was named the tournament's best player, and his team skillfully utilized his talents.