A real fortress. Atletico haven't lost at home in a very long time
Yesterday, Madrid's Atletico triumphed over Real Madrid (4:2) in the 1/8 finals of the Spanish Cup.
Thus, Diego Simeone's team extended their impressive unbeaten streak at the Sivitas Metropolitano home ground to 25 matches.
The last time Atletico suffered a defeat at their home turf was on January 8 of the previous year – in the 16th round of La Liga 2022/23 against Barcelona (0:1).
Since then, the "mattress makers" have secured 23 victories and 2 draws within their home walls.
After 19 rounds, Atletico currently holds the fifth position in the La Liga standings, with one match in hand. In the Champions League, the Madrid side finished first in their group, and they are set to face Inter in the round of 16.
