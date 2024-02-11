A promising Portuguese coach may lead Barcelona

Barcelona continues to search for a replacement for head coach Xavi, who will leave the Catalan club at the end of the season.

Another candidate who has made it onto Blaugrana's shortlist is Sporting's coach, Ruben Amorim, as reported by the Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

In this case, the Catalan club may face a significant obstacle. The issue lies in the fact that there is a €30 million release clause in Amorim's agreement, and his contract with Sporting was recently extended until 2026. However, the Barcelona management is not eager to pay compensation for a new coach.

Under Amorim's guidance during the 2020/2021 season, Sporting ended a 19-year drought and became champions of Portugal. In the current campaign, the Lisbon club is competing for the title with Benfica. Additionally, the 39-year-old coach has previous experience with Braga.

Earlier reports suggested that Barcelona's management is considering Porto's head coach Sergio Conceição, as a replacement for Xavi.