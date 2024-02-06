A Premier League club is keeping an eye on the situation surrounding the winger from Juventus

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is under contract with his club until the summer of 2025, and negotiations for a new deal for the 26-year-old Italian have hit a deadlock.

According to HITC, Liverpool could take advantage of this situation by monitoring it closely. Chiesa may become one of the main targets for the upcoming summer transfer window, especially considering the uncertain future of Mohamed Salah, who is frequently linked with a move to Al-Ittihad.

In addition to Liverpool, who might be seeking a replacement for Salah, PSG and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the player. Previously, Chelsea and Newcastle were linked with the 26-year-old winger.

However, Juventus's sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is actively working on a new contract for the player. Chiesa has played 19 matches for Juventus this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €50 million.