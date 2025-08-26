A new twist in his career: Cremonese make an offer for Jamie Vardy

Age is just a number.

Details: According to renowned insider Gianluca Di Marzio, 38-year-old striker Jamie Vardy has attracted serious interest from Italian side Cremonese.

It is reported that preliminary talks between Vardy and his potential new club have already taken place. The Italians have put their offer on the table, and now it's up to Jamie Vardy to decide.

Vardy is currently a free agent after his long-standing spell at Leicester came to an end this summer. Nevertheless, the striker has no intention of hanging up his boots despite his age.

Jamie Vardy had been with Leicester since 2012, earning the status of a true Foxes legend. Over the years, he featured in 500 matches for the club, netting 200 goals and providing 71 assists. He was also a key part of Leicester's historic Premier League triumph in the 2015/16 season, which remains the club’s greatest achievement to date.

Reminder: A blockbuster transfer could be brewing. Crystal Palace are showing interest in Vardy