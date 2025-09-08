RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new twist in a dazzling career! Official: Wissam Ben Yedder joins Sakaryaspor

The deal is now official.
Football news Today, 12:38
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Wissam Ben Yedder as part of Monaco Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

The experienced Frenchman is in no hurry to hang up his boots.

Details: On its official X (formerly Twitter) page, Turkish club Sakaryaspor announced the signing of 35-year-old French striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

It is reported that Ben Yedder has joined the Turkish First League side as a free agent. Currently, no further details about the deal have been disclosed.

Sakaryaspor competes in Turkey's First League, where the club currently sits second from bottom in the standings with 4 points from 4 matches.

The player gained widespread recognition after his transfer from Toulouse to Sevilla for €10 million in 2016. Later, he became a part of Monaco, moving to the "Monegasques" for €40 million.

The striker's last club was Iran's Sepahan, which he joined as a free agent in March of this year.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at €2 million.

