A new challenge! Balotelli close to joining UAE club

The controversial striker isn't done yet

Mario Balotelli is back in the spotlight. The controversial 35-year-old Italian forward is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract with Palm City, a club from the United Arab Emirates.

Renowned insider Rudy Galetti reports that Palm City, which competes in the UAE second division, has shown concrete interest in the player. Previously, Balotelli turned down offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia, but now appears ready to consider continuing his career outside of Europe.

After the end of last season, Balotelli left Genoa, where he featured in only six Serie A matches without recording a single goal or assist. Nevertheless, the excentric striker's name continues to attract attention from fans and clubs worldwide. His career has been packed with dazzling highlights and controversies, but one thing remains unchanged—Balotelli is still a figure you simply can't ignore.