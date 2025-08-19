A major moment for the Springbok Women: The Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off this Friday!

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A reminder of all the participants and the tournament pools.
Other Sports News Today, 07:46
Kenley Ward
Nadine Roos of the Springboks Women Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The action begins in just 3 days.

Details: On August 22, 2025, the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup group stage will take place, hosted on the fields of England.

Let's take a look at all the teams competing in the group stage, as well as the results of the draw:

Pool A:

  • England
  • Australia
  • USA
  • Samoa

Pool B:

  • Canada
  • Scotland
  • Wales
  • Fiji

Pool C:

  • New Zealand
  • Ireland
  • Japan
  • Spain

Pool D:

  • France
  • Italy
  • South Africa
  • Brazil

The World Cup matches will be played in eight cities: York, London, Brighton, Exeter, Bristol, Manchester, Northampton, and Sunderland.

The South African Springbok Women will begin their World Cup journey on August 24 with a clash against Brazil.

