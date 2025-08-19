A major moment for the Springbok Women: The Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off this Friday!
A reminder of all the participants and the tournament pools.
Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images
The action begins in just 3 days.
Details: On August 22, 2025, the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup group stage will take place, hosted on the fields of England.
Let's take a look at all the teams competing in the group stage, as well as the results of the draw:
Pool A:
- England
- Australia
- USA
- Samoa
Pool B:
- Canada
- Scotland
- Wales
- Fiji
Pool C:
- New Zealand
- Ireland
- Japan
- Spain
Pool D:
- France
- Italy
- South Africa
- Brazil
The World Cup matches will be played in eight cities: York, London, Brighton, Exeter, Bristol, Manchester, Northampton, and Sunderland.
The South African Springbok Women will begin their World Cup journey on August 24 with a clash against Brazil.
