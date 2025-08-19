A major moment for the Springbok Women: The Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off this Friday!

The action begins in just 3 days.

Details: On August 22, 2025, the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup group stage will take place, hosted on the fields of England.

Let's take a look at all the teams competing in the group stage, as well as the results of the draw:

Pool A:

England

Australia

USA

Samoa

Pool B:

Canada

Scotland

Wales

Fiji

Pool C:

New Zealand

Ireland

Japan

Spain

Pool D:

France

Italy

South Africa

Brazil

The World Cup matches will be played in eight cities: York, London, Brighton, Exeter, Bristol, Manchester, Northampton, and Sunderland.

The South African Springbok Women will begin their World Cup journey on August 24 with a clash against Brazil.

The Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off this Friday 🏆



Here's everything you need to know about the four pools with the Springbok Women in #RWC2025 action on Sunday afternoon 🇿🇦#SSRugby | #HereForHer pic.twitter.com/SG3PD9mn2t — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 19, 2025

Reminder: Shock in Johannesburg! The Springboks suffered a surprise defeat to Australia