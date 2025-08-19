RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Basel vs Copenhagen: Who will gain the edge in the first leg of qualification?

Basel vs Copenhagen: Who will gain the edge in the first leg of qualification?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
FC Basel 1893 vs FC Copenhagen prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCBasel1893
FC Basel 1893
FC Basel 1893 FC Basel 1893 Schedule FC Basel 1893 News FC Basel 1893 Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
20 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Basel, St. Jakob Park
FC Copenhagen
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen Schedule FC Copenhagen News FC Copenhagen Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.85
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualification play-off round, Basel will face Copenhagen. The match is set for Wednesday, August 20, kicking off at 21:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Basel vs Copenhagen: Match preview

Basel clinched the Swiss Super League title last season, but due to the country’s low coefficient, they must go through qualification. For the Swiss champions, their journey begins in this play-off round. The team has already played several matches in the new Swiss Super League season: two wins and two defeats in four rounds. Last weekend, Basel cruised past Biel 6-1 in the Swiss Cup round of 32. Now, they set out on their Champions League qualification campaign.

Copenhagen also secured their domestic league title but, because of their coefficient, started qualification earlier—from the third round. First, the Danes dispatched Kosovo’s Drita (2-0 and 1-0), then faced Malmö. The first leg ended goalless, but at home, Copenhagen left the Swedes no chance—5-0. In their domestic league, the team has started strongly: four wins in their last five matches and top spot in the table.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last five matches, Basel have won three and lost two.
  • The Swiss side have scored in both halves in eight of their last ten games.
  • In their last ten matches, Copenhagen have kept six clean sheets, while Basel managed just one.
  • Copenhagen have lost only once in their nine matches this season.
  • The teams have never met before.

Probable line-ups

  • Basel: Hitz; Schmid, Vujo, Adjetey, Tsunemoto; Leroy, Matinho, Otele, Shaqiri, Traore; Ajeti
  • Copenhagen: Kotarski; Lopez, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Ueskas; Silva, Elyounoussi, Lerager, Mattsson, Larsson; Cornelius

Prediction

We’re in for an exciting clash between two evenly matched sides. I expect a tense encounter and suggest betting on both teams to score at odds of 1.85.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.85
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction Saudi Super Cup Today, 08:00 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025 Al Nassr Odds: 1.57 Al-Ittihad Recommended Melbet
National Bank vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.8 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Sudan vs Senegal prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.5 Senegal Bet now Mostbet
Chippa United vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Will either side claim their first win of the season? Chippa United Odds: 1.61 TS Galaxy Recommended Mostbet
Durban City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Durban City – Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Durban City Odds: 2.2 Lamontville Golden Arrows Bet now 1xBet
Siwelele vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Sivelele vs Polokwane prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.71 Polokwane City Bet now 1xBet
Ismaily SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Ismaily vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 August 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 2.1 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Mostbet
Al Masry SC vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Al-Masry vs Pyramids: will Al-Masry continue their winning streak? Al Masry SC Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Bet now Melbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge: Who will take the upper hand in the first Champions League qualifying match? Rangers Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Bet now Mostbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 19, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.66 Club Brugge Recommended Melbet
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Ferencváros vs Qarabağ prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 August 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.5 Qarabag FK Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Osasuna prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 Real Madrid Odds: 1.97 Osasuna Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores