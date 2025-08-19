Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.85 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualification play-off round, Basel will face Copenhagen. The match is set for Wednesday, August 20, kicking off at 21:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Basel vs Copenhagen: Match preview

Basel clinched the Swiss Super League title last season, but due to the country’s low coefficient, they must go through qualification. For the Swiss champions, their journey begins in this play-off round. The team has already played several matches in the new Swiss Super League season: two wins and two defeats in four rounds. Last weekend, Basel cruised past Biel 6-1 in the Swiss Cup round of 32. Now, they set out on their Champions League qualification campaign.

Copenhagen also secured their domestic league title but, because of their coefficient, started qualification earlier—from the third round. First, the Danes dispatched Kosovo’s Drita (2-0 and 1-0), then faced Malmö. The first leg ended goalless, but at home, Copenhagen left the Swedes no chance—5-0. In their domestic league, the team has started strongly: four wins in their last five matches and top spot in the table.

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five matches, Basel have won three and lost two.

The Swiss side have scored in both halves in eight of their last ten games.

In their last ten matches, Copenhagen have kept six clean sheets, while Basel managed just one.

Copenhagen have lost only once in their nine matches this season.

The teams have never met before.

Probable line-ups

Basel: Hitz; Schmid, Vujo, Adjetey, Tsunemoto; Leroy, Matinho, Otele, Shaqiri, Traore; Ajeti

Copenhagen: Kotarski; Lopez, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Ueskas; Silva, Elyounoussi, Lerager, Mattsson, Larsson; Cornelius

Prediction

We’re in for an exciting clash between two evenly matched sides. I expect a tense encounter and suggest betting on both teams to score at odds of 1.85.