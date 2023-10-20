A lot of money – a lot of tournaments. Masters tournament may appear in Saudi Arabia
Tennis news Yesterday, 23:37
PHOTO: Johnny Fidelin
In Saudi Arabia, a male "Masters" or a joint ATP and WTA event could potentially debut in January 2025. This news was revealed by the President of the Italian Tennis Federation when discussing the country's desire to host the year-end ATP Finals.
"I hope that the 'Masters' event, which is set to commence in January 2025, will satiate their thirst for tennis," said the President.
Previously, the participants of the United Cup 2024 were announced.
