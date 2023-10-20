RU RU NG NG
Tennis news

Without Alcaraz, but with Djokovic and Swiatek. The teams that will participate in the United Cup

Yesterday, 23:32
PHOTO: Yanshan Zhang

The organizers of the United Cup, featuring both men and women, have released the rosters of 16 national teams participating in the 2024 event. The tournament will feature a total of 18 teams, with the remaining two to be revealed after November 20.

The competition will take place in the Australian cities of Perth and Sydney from December 29 to January 7. The United Cup will have a prize fund of 9.5 million USD and ATP and WTA ranking points (up to 500 maximum) on the line.

The 18 teams will be divided into 6 groups, with each match consisting of three games: men's singles, women's singles, and mixed doubles.

The draw for the group stage will take place on Monday, October 23. In the previous season, the United Cup was won by the USA, who defeated Italy in the final.

POLAND

  • Hubert Hurkacz (ATP #11)
  • Daniel Michalski (ATP #256)
  • Jan Zielinski (ATP #22 in doubles)
  • Iga Swiatek (WTA #2)
  • Katarzyna Kawa (WTA #217)
  • Katarzyna Piter (WTA #67 in doubles)

GREECE

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP #7)
  • Stefanos Sakellaridis (ATP #403)
  • Petros Tsitsipas (ATP #110 in doubles)
  • Maria Sakkari (WTA #6)
  • Despina Papamichail (WTA #216)
  • Valentina Grammatikopoulou (WTA #117 in doubles)

UNITED STATES

  • Taylor Fritz (ATP #10)
  • Denis Kudla (ATP #183)
  • Rajeev Ram (ATP #7 in doubles)
  • Jessica Pegula (WTA #4)
  • Alicia Parks (WTA #54)
  • Desiree Kravchik (WTA #11 in doubles)

FRANCE

  • Adrian Mannarino (ATP #24)
  • Antoine Escoffier (ATP #135)
  • Eduard Roger-Vasselin (ATP #13 in doubles)
  • Caroline Garcia (WTA #10)
  • Amandine Ess (WTA #165)
  • Alexis Leshemia (WTA #90 in doubles)

CZECH REPUBLIC

  • Jiri Vesely (ATP #30)
  • Vit Kopriva (ATP #122)
  • Petr Nouza (ATP #97 in doubles)
  • Market Vondrousova (WTA #8)
  • Sarah Bayek (WTA #209)
  • Miriam Kolodzieva (WTA #52 in doubles)

CROATIA

  • Borna Coric (ATP #33)
  • Nino Serdarusic (ATP #273)
  • Ivan Dodig (ATP #2 in doubles)
  • Donna Vekic (WTA #24)
  • Petra Marchenko (WTA #140)
  • Tena Lukas (WTA #224)

CANADA

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP #17)
  • Alexis Galarneau (ATP #186)
  • Adil Shamasdin (ATP #200 in doubles)
  • Leylah Fernandez (WTA #43)
  • Stacy Fang (WTA #225)

UNITED KINGDOM

  • Cameron Norrie (ATP #18)
  • Daniel Evans (ATP #34)
  • Neal Skupski (ATP #4 in doubles)
  • Katie Boulter (WTA #53)
  • Francesca Jones (WTA #307)
  • Maya Lamsden (WTA #78 in doubles)

CHINA

  • Zhang Zhizhen (ATP #57)
  • Bu Yunchaokete (ATP #179)
  • Sun Fazhen (ATP #219 in doubles)
  • Zheng Xingwen (WTA #19)
  • Yu Xiaodi (WTA #233)

NETHERLANDS

  • Tallon Griekspoor (ATP #25)
  • Thiemo de Bakker (ATP #715)
  • Wesley Koolhof (ATP #3 in doubles)
  • Arantxa Rus (WTA #51)
  • Arianna Hartono (WTA #166)
  • Demi Schuurs (WTA #16 in doubles)

SPAIN

  • Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ATP #26)
  • Roberto Carballes Baena (ATP #64)
  • Diego Vega Hernandez (ATP #100 in doubles)
  • Sara Sorribes Tormo (WTA #55)
  • Marina Bassols Ribera (WTA #110)
  • Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (WTA #135)

ITALY

  • Lorenzo Sonego (ATP #55)
  • Flavio Cipolla (ATP #106)
  • Andrea Pellegrino (ATP #101 in doubles)
  • Jasmine Paolini (WTA #30)
  • Nuria Brancaccio (WTA #206)
  • Angelica Moratelli (WTA #98 in doubles)

SERBIA

  • Novak Djokovic (ATP #1)
  • Hamad Medjedovic (ATP #102)
  • Nikola Kacic (ATP #65 in doubles)
  • Olga Danilovic (WTA #112)
  • Nina Stojanovic (WTA #190)
  • Deyana Radanovic (WTA #265)

NORWAY

  • Casper Ruud (ATP #8)
  • Andrej Petrovic (ATP #1226)
  • Nikolay Boudkov Kyar (Ranked #23 in juniors)
  • Malene Helgo (WTA #351)
  • Ulrike Akeri (WTA #654)

AUSTRALIA

  • Alex de Minaur (ATP #13)
  • John Millman (ATP #257)
  • Matthew Ebden (ATP #6 in doubles)
  • Ayla Tomljanovich (WTA #33)
  • Storm Hunter (WTA #157)
  • Ellen Perez (WTA #24 in doubles)

GERMANY

  • Alexander Zverev (ATP #9)
  • Maximilian Marterer (ATP #127)
  • Kai Vennelt (ATP #153 in doubles)
  • Angelique Kerber (WTA #31)
  • Tatiana Maria (WTA #57)
  • Laura Siegemund (WTA #14 in doubles)
