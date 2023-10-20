Without Alcaraz, but with Djokovic and Swiatek. The teams that will participate in the United Cup

The organizers of the United Cup, featuring both men and women, have released the rosters of 16 national teams participating in the 2024 event. The tournament will feature a total of 18 teams, with the remaining two to be revealed after November 20.

The competition will take place in the Australian cities of Perth and Sydney from December 29 to January 7. The United Cup will have a prize fund of 9.5 million USD and ATP and WTA ranking points (up to 500 maximum) on the line.

The 18 teams will be divided into 6 groups, with each match consisting of three games: men's singles, women's singles, and mixed doubles.

The draw for the group stage will take place on Monday, October 23. In the previous season, the United Cup was won by the USA, who defeated Italy in the final.

POLAND

Hubert Hurkacz (ATP #11)

Daniel Michalski (ATP #256)

Jan Zielinski (ATP #22 in doubles)

Iga Swiatek (WTA #2)

Katarzyna Kawa (WTA #217)

Katarzyna Piter (WTA #67 in doubles)

GREECE

Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP #7)

Stefanos Sakellaridis (ATP #403)

Petros Tsitsipas (ATP #110 in doubles)

Maria Sakkari (WTA #6)

Despina Papamichail (WTA #216)

Valentina Grammatikopoulou (WTA #117 in doubles)

UNITED STATES

Taylor Fritz (ATP #10)

Denis Kudla (ATP #183)

Rajeev Ram (ATP #7 in doubles)

Jessica Pegula (WTA #4)

Alicia Parks (WTA #54)

Desiree Kravchik (WTA #11 in doubles)

FRANCE

Adrian Mannarino (ATP #24)

Antoine Escoffier (ATP #135)

Eduard Roger-Vasselin (ATP #13 in doubles)

Caroline Garcia (WTA #10)

Amandine Ess (WTA #165)

Alexis Leshemia (WTA #90 in doubles)

CZECH REPUBLIC

Jiri Vesely (ATP #30)

Vit Kopriva (ATP #122)

Petr Nouza (ATP #97 in doubles)

Market Vondrousova (WTA #8)

Sarah Bayek (WTA #209)

Miriam Kolodzieva (WTA #52 in doubles)

CROATIA

Borna Coric (ATP #33)

Nino Serdarusic (ATP #273)

Ivan Dodig (ATP #2 in doubles)

Donna Vekic (WTA #24)

Petra Marchenko (WTA #140)

Tena Lukas (WTA #224)

CANADA

Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP #17)

Alexis Galarneau (ATP #186)

Adil Shamasdin (ATP #200 in doubles)

Leylah Fernandez (WTA #43)

Stacy Fang (WTA #225)

UNITED KINGDOM

Cameron Norrie (ATP #18)

Daniel Evans (ATP #34)

Neal Skupski (ATP #4 in doubles)

Katie Boulter (WTA #53)

Francesca Jones (WTA #307)

Maya Lamsden (WTA #78 in doubles)

CHINA

Zhang Zhizhen (ATP #57)

Bu Yunchaokete (ATP #179)

Sun Fazhen (ATP #219 in doubles)

Zheng Xingwen (WTA #19)

Yu Xiaodi (WTA #233)

NETHERLANDS

Tallon Griekspoor (ATP #25)

Thiemo de Bakker (ATP #715)

Wesley Koolhof (ATP #3 in doubles)

Arantxa Rus (WTA #51)

Arianna Hartono (WTA #166)

Demi Schuurs (WTA #16 in doubles)

SPAIN

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ATP #26)

Roberto Carballes Baena (ATP #64)

Diego Vega Hernandez (ATP #100 in doubles)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (WTA #55)

Marina Bassols Ribera (WTA #110)

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (WTA #135)

ITALY

Lorenzo Sonego (ATP #55)

Flavio Cipolla (ATP #106)

Andrea Pellegrino (ATP #101 in doubles)

Jasmine Paolini (WTA #30)

Nuria Brancaccio (WTA #206)

Angelica Moratelli (WTA #98 in doubles)

SERBIA

Novak Djokovic (ATP #1)

Hamad Medjedovic (ATP #102)

Nikola Kacic (ATP #65 in doubles)

Olga Danilovic (WTA #112)

Nina Stojanovic (WTA #190)

Deyana Radanovic (WTA #265)

NORWAY

Casper Ruud (ATP #8)

Andrej Petrovic (ATP #1226)

Nikolay Boudkov Kyar (Ranked #23 in juniors)

Malene Helgo (WTA #351)

Ulrike Akeri (WTA #654)

AUSTRALIA

Alex de Minaur (ATP #13)

John Millman (ATP #257)

Matthew Ebden (ATP #6 in doubles)

Ayla Tomljanovich (WTA #33)

Storm Hunter (WTA #157)

Ellen Perez (WTA #24 in doubles)

GERMANY