A list of the most expensive players in the French Championship has been published

Experts presented an updated ranking of the most expensive players in French Ligue 1.

The ranking showed how the value of players has changed since the last interim update.

The list of the most expensive players in the championship was presented by the Internet portal Transfermarkt. It is interesting to note that nine of the top ten places are occupied by PSG players. The first place in the ranking is taken by the Parisian club striker Kylian Mbappe, who is also the captain of the French national team.

By the way, he leads from his closest pursuer by 100 million euros.

Here are the top 10 most expensive players in French Ligue 1:

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG, €180 million);

2. Randal Kolo Muani (PSG, €80 million);

3. Nuno Mendes (PSG, €65 million);

4. Achraf Hakimi (PSG, €65 million);

5. Marquinhos (PSG, €65 million);

6. Jonathan David (Lille, €60 million);

7. Ousmane Dembele (PSG, €60 million);

8. Manuel Ugarte (PSG, €55 million);

9. Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG, €50 million);

10. Gonçalo Ramos (PSG, €50 million).