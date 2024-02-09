A legendary Real player mocked Atletico after the news about the introduction of the blue card

On February 8th, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) decided to introduce blue cards in football.

They will be given for deliberately disrupting an opponent's attack and dissent with the referee. A player who receives a blue card will be sent off the field for 10 minutes.

35-year-old former Real Madrid player, Arsenal legend, and German national team icon Mesut Özil trolled Madrid's Atlético on his Twitter amid rumors about the introduction of the blue card:

"So, Atlético Madrid will play with only six players? 🤔🟦" Mesut wrote.

Özil spent 4 seasons at Real Madrid (from 2010 to 2014), played 105 matches, and scored 19 goals.